Vantage was a very active participant in the 18th annual United Way Day of Caring. Since the Salvation Army food pantry building wasn’t quite ready for occupancy, the food drive was moved to the Vantage bus barn this year, which provided more than ample space to get the job done.

The Medical Office Management students and their teacher, Diane Font, directed the school’s food drive blitz on the morning of September 30, when over 3,000 canned food items were donated for the Salvation Army Food Drive. The Network Systems program won a pizza party for bringing in over 700 food items.

An additional $1,800 was raised to purchase more groceries. Vantage students and staff were able to contribute nearly 5,000 non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army this year.

Providing some much-needed muscle to load and unload the donated food on and off the collection trucks were students from the Building and Grounds program and their teacher, Dave DeLano, and aide, Brenda Wurst.

The Vantage Student Ambassadors, along with teacher aide Nancy Keith, worked at the Salvation Army Food Drive, helping to unload, sort, count, box and store donated food items from around the county. Dave DeLano’s Construction Equipment Technology students pitched in during the afternoon hours to assist with emptying barrels, box recycling, and getting the bus barn cleaned up.

Senior Health Tech teacher Wendy Baumle and her students volunteered their expertise at the bloodmobile held at Trinity Friends Church Family Life Center. Using what they learned from class and their practical experiences, they performed duties on the bloodmobile floor, in the kitchen, and the canteen to assist the American Red Cross to insure things went as smoothly as possible. This year, over 40 Vantage seniors were able donate blood during their lab time.

Although Robin Burns and the Culinary Arts class stayed at school, they participated in the day’s activities by preparing delicious chicken noodle soup (with homemade noodles) for the Red Cross workers and the volunteers at the bloodmobile.

Community service projects provide a real opportunity for students to learn how to work well with others. Being able to give help without expecting anything in return is an important lesson in life. “Thank You” to all Vantage students and staff who donated food, time, finances or blood to help make this special day a success in Van Wert County. Vantage is proud to have been part of such a successful community effort.