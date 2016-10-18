VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert community is invited to an open house on Friday, November 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., to celebrate the first anniversary of Van Wert Smiles dental clinic.

It was just a year ago when the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio (DCNWO) opened its second regional office in the Van Wert Health Center, 140 Fox Road. Known as Van Wert Smiles, this non-profit dental office opened through a partnership with Van Wert County Hospital. The DCNWO previously sponsored the Smile Express, a mobile dental office, in Van Wert for seven years prior to opening in its permanent location last year.

A dedicated patient base that kept the mobile dental staff busy two days each month served as the seeds that sprouted into this new office. After a year of operation, the practice has grown to 2,180 patients ranging in age between 1 and 91. Over half of the patients live in Van Wert County, with the remaining patients driving to Van Wert Smiles from the surrounding areas, including Indiana. These patients were treated in over 5,200 appointments.

The dental staff has grown to two dentists, a dental hygienist, four dental assistants, and four support staff. The newest member of the team is a community health worker that provides education to schools and community groups, as well as care management for patients with complicated cases. This position is funded by a grant from the HealthPath Foundation. Van Wert Smiles is currently open four days each week, Monday through Thursday.

“Van Wert County Hospital is proud to have partnered with Van Wert Smiles to provide oral health care services to children, adults, and older adults, particularly those who are uninsured or have limited insurance coverage in our community,” said VWCH President/CEO Jim Pope. “There is increasing evidence of links between oral infections and other health problems, such as preterm or low birthweight babies, heart disease, and stroke among adults.”

“Having Van Wert Smiles in our community ensures that community members have much needed access to oral health services that they previously may not have been able to access,” Pope added.

The Dental Center is especially grateful for the insight of the hospital in understanding the importance of oral health and its dedication in helping to bring a full-time, permanent dental practice to Van Wert. Everyone deserves quality dental care.