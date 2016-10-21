Citizens National Bank recently held its 2016-2017 United Way of Van Wert County Campaign. Participation in the campaign this year greatly increased over 2015. Employees made donations to help support local agencies currently receiving funding from United Way and participated in the Day of Caring food drive bank challenge. The Van Wert office of Citizens National Bank is a full-service branch and investment center providing all your retail or commercial financial needs. Investing in the Van Wert community by supporting local non-profits and schools through several initiatives. (United Way photo)