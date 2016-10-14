Van Wert independent news

PAULDING COUNTY — A truck driver was injured when his semi tanker rig overturned in a ditch near the Ohio-Indiana State Line in Paulding County on Thursday.

According to investigating troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kyle P. Becker, 28, of Sulphur Springs, Indiana, was traveling east on Ohio 613 when his semi drifted off the right side of the roadway, causing the semi and tanker trailer he was hauling to overturn in a deep ditch.

Becker was trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour as Payne Fire and EMS personnel worked to extricate him. After he was freed from the wreckage, he was transported by Mercy Health life-flight helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

Becker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Crews worked for several hours to clean up liquid fertilizer that had spilled from the tanker and remove the semi and tanker from the ditch. Ohio 613 was closed during the crash investigation, and was then open to one-lane traffic during the spill clean-up.

The Van Wert OSHP Post was also assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency, Robinson’s Towing and Gordon Enterprises.

Troopers encourage drivers and passengers to always wear seatbelts, no matter how short the drive, and to never drive distracted.