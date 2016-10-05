VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School teacher Jennifer Trittschuh was recently named the “High School Social Studies Teacher of the Year”.

Trittschuh, who is completing her 21st year in education, and who VWHS Principal Bob Priest said “arguably is working harder and being more creative than ever” received the statewide honor from the Ohio Council for Social Studies.

Priest noted that Trittschuh was also a leader in the movement that began four years ago to make Van Wert High School a project-based learning facility, and, at times, mentored him as a social studies teacher, even though he had more experience as a teacher than she did.

“As a result of being a PBL school, we have combined a few of our courses, and they are now co-taught,” the VWHS principal said, noting that Trittschuh now teaches American history in what is now the school’s “Am-Lit” class, a two-period course combining freshman English and American history.

“From the onset, Jen has been the leader of this team of teachers, driving the collaborative work amongst teachers in writing lesson plans and developing meaningful projects,” Priest noted.

Trittschuh’s background provided the transition from the traditional classroom to project based learning, and she also became a lead teacher for the district with HistoryAlive!, a new social studies program.

Priest explained how Trittschuh motivated him to become engaged in the program, which he said also made him a better teacher as a result.

“I believe it is important to note that at the time I became involved, I had taught three years longer than Jen, had over fifteen years of experience, and believed I was performing at a high level,” the VWHS principal said. “Through Jennifer’s leadership, I became aware of a multitude of methodologies which would make my classes so much more engaged in the material, and actually become much more student centered, rather than teacher driven.”

Priest said Trittschuh “seamlessly integrates variety into her teaching, making history relevant for her students while keeping them engaged,” adding that her innovative and creative styles have further engaged VWHS students with amazing projects.

“She has created projects which have taken seminal documents and had students simplify them in the form of a children’s book and sought out the handful of people in our community who lived through the Depression and had students learn from authentic resources,” Priest said, noting that she also created the Living Timeline project, which begins with World War II and continues through the presidency of George Herbert Walker Bush.

“The presentations consume the entire space of our gymnasium, and are open to the public,” he noted. “Multitudes of people attend and the students become the experts of the era in order to explain the major events of the Cold War.”