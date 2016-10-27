Submitted information

Trinity is excited to announce the release of its newest recording project A Glimpse. This newest CD under the Willowood label was produced by John Darin Rowsey at Hitmakers Studio.

Trinity is dedicating this CD in memory of Chris Adams, who went home to be with the Lord in January of 2015. The CD features 11 songs, including a very special song written by Cheryl Burk entitled “A Glimpse of Heaven”. The Lord gave her this song on the airplane as the group was flying home from a cruise after hearing of Chris’ passing. Trinity also had the honor of recording one of Chris’ songs, “Hallelujah to the Father”, on this CD.

Another special feature is a duet recorded by Gary Adams and his grandson, Chandler, on Gary’s signature song, “The Lighthouse”

Trinity would like to invite the public to a very special release concert on Saturday, October 29, at 7 p.m., at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. Joining Trinity will be national recording artists The Guardians. The Guardians have had several top 10 hits on the Singing News Charts and bring to fans an amazing harmony of voices, along with a desire to minister and love for the Lord.

To learn more about both groups go to www.trinityvw.com and www.theguardiansmusic.com or follow them both on Facebook. The concert is free and a love offering will be taken.