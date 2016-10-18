The doctor in this case is Doc, the only musician I know who is universally known, and deserves to be known, by simply Doc. Born to a dentist, Carl Severinsen, and his wife, Minnie Mae, Carl Hilding Severinsen, “Little Doc” took up the trumpet because he couldn’t find a trombone or violin (what his father played) at the local music store. Thank you, local music store!

It didn’t take long for Little Doc to start making waves in the music field and at the age of 12, he was winning music competitions and soon began playing with local bands. His young career was cut short by World War II when his country called and he was drafted into the military. Once the war was over, Little Doc resumed his playing career playing popular music on radio in Oregon, his home state.

Little Doc was shortened to just Doc as he started playing in “The Tonight Show” Orchestra under legendary Skitch Henderson. Shortly after Johnny Carson took over “The Tonight Show” from Steve Allen, Doc took over as “The Tonight Show” band leader. His flashy outfits made him the next day’s conversation and he became a mainstay and valuable part of the trio of characters, along with Johnny and Ed McMahon. Doc would take the place of Ed McMahon as Johnny’s sidekick when Ed was away.

The rest is pretty much history … and legend. Doc soon became one of the most well-known trumpet players in the world. As a trumpet player myself, Doc was the epitome of what I strived to be. Doc could play jazz and popular music as he displayed each night on TV, but he could also play very difficult technical pieces. His sound was immediately recognizable. No one had such a big, bright and bold sound as Doc. Many of us grew up playing the Severinsen model trumpet made by the Getzen Company. It was one of the best ways to sound as much like Doc as possible, along with a lot of practice, of course!

Doc would frequently concertize around the country. As a freshman trumpet major at Bowling Green State University, Doc gave a memorable concert in Anderson Arena for a Parent’s Day audience. I still remember the piece he dedicated to all the trumpet majors at BGSU. I felt special even though I hadn’t met him. I would later hear him at the Embassy Theater in Fort Wayne and actually had the opportunity to meet him.

After Johnny Carson left “The Tonight Show”, Doc took to the road with many of his friends in “The Tonight Show” Big Band. He has since taken on other special music projects, but has now returned to his roots, touring with a big band and a vocalist. I knew it was time to bring Doc to the Niswonger. I understand he still plays up a storm at the age of 89. If you don’t believe me, come to the Niswonger this Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. and hear for yourself. I doubt you will be disappointed.

Tickets are still available, although the hall is getting filled. Don’t miss this music and TV legend at the Niswonger. I have trumpet playing friends coming from Seattle to Cincinnati to Youngstown. They realize it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. The Doc will enjoy seeing you Sunday night!

Now, Sunday night is only one of a double-header we have at the Niswonger this weekend. Vocalosity, the very popular a cappella singing group will be in concert this Saturday night. They are extremely popular on college campuses, based on their stops before coming to the Niswonger this Saturday: U. of Illinois, Indiana U., Butler U., us, and then Akron University. We even saw they were playing in Milwaukee during a recent trip to this fine city.

Two more outstanding concerts to offer you at the Niswonger. Vocalosity this Saturday followed by Doc Severinsen and his Big Band Sunday night. The only way the weekend could get any better would be with another Dallas Cowboy victory, and they have a bye this weekend. So I look forward to seeing you at the Niswonger this weekend for a musical double header of two great shows!

FINÉ.