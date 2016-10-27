DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A teenager charged with multiple counts of arson pleaded guilty as part of a plea negotiation in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Noah Girod, 18, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, both felonies of the second degree, and one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony. Six other related charges were dismissed in exchange for Girod’s guilty pleas.

Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Two people were also arraigned in Common Pleas Court.

Sandra Eversole, 57, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 2.

Jonathan Bergman, 42, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the third degree. Bergman was also released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. November 2.

A Van Wert man was also sentenced on Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Reynolds, 20, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control, including electronically monitored house arrest until March 22, 2017, on a charge of importuning, a fifth-degree felony offense.

He must also undergo a psychological assessment and is banned from being around minor children unless supervised.

Also Wednesday, Brittany Pessefall, 19, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by being convicted of theft in Decatur, Indiana. She was ordered held on a $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond and will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 9.

Terrence Branson, 20, of Van Wert, also changed his plea to guilty to a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A misdemeanor count of theft was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Branson then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program. Branson was also ordered to pay $208 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Two people also appeared for motion hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Sean Ramos, 22, of Van Wert, requested a modification of his jail sentence to electronic house arrest, which was denied.

Judge Burchfield did grand a similar motion for Kenneth Lewis, 43, of Defiance, on the condition the electronic house arrest be in place by 6 p.m. Wednesday for 63 days. Lewis’ work hours are also limited to 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.