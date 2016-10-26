Teagen James Christopher Ackermann, 9 days, passed away shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born October 16, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital, the son of Justin John Lenny and Alexandra Keri (Mitchener) Ackermann, who both survive.

Other survivors include his maternal grandparents, Chris Mitchener of Middle Point and Paul “Pete” (Sue) Mitchener of Convoy; paternal grandparents, Angel Harp of Ligonier, Indiana, and Jancer Ackermann of Maynardville, Tennessee; great-grandparents, Linda Burnett of Delphos, Ray and Barb Mitchener of Lynn, Missouri, John Christopher of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Deeanne Daly of Cross South Carolina; great-great-grandparents, Don Christopher of Aurora, Colorado, Dortha “Dottie” Mitchener of Van Wert, and Brenda Sheldon of Tennessee; and many aunts and uncles, and extended family.

A great-grandfather, James Markins, preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.