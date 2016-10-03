topamax recall

CONVOY — The 16th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held Saturday, with the St. Paul Flyers coming away as the champion of the eight-team field. The Flyers defeated the runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf Titans in three games, and also downed Celina and Marion Local to reach the championship game.  Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Edison and McComb to finish as runner-up.

Other participants in the tournament included Crestview and South Adams, Indiana.

The Fricker’s Lady Knight Invitational All Tourney team includes Makenna Babb and Loryn Huffman from McComb; Emily Annesser and Jordan Alt from Ottawa-Glandorf; and Kaeleigh Stang and Meghan Hedrick of St. Paul. Halle Schoen of St. Paul was named tournament MVP.

Game Scores:

Round 1

  • Marion Local defeats Crestview, 25-20; 25-20
  • McComb defeats South Adams, 25-13; 25-21
  • St. Paul defeats Celina, 25-15; 25-11
  • Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Edison, 25-18; 25-16

Round 2

  • St. Paul defeats Marion Local, 25-20; 13-25; 25-20
  • Ottawa-Glandorf defeats McComb, 25-20; 25-22
  • Celina defeats Crestview 25-22; 25-12
  • South Adams defeats Edison, 23-25; 27-25; 25-17

Round 3

  • McComb defeats Marion Local, 25-11; 25-17
  • Celina defeats South Adams, 25-21; 25-20
  • Edison defeats Crestview, 25-18; 25-22

Championship

  • St. Paul defeats Ottawa-Glandorf, 23-25; 25-22; 25-21

