CONVOY — The 16th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held Saturday, with the St. Paul Flyers coming away as the champion of the eight-team field. The Flyers defeated the runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf Titans in three games, and also downed Celina and Marion Local to reach the championship game. Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Edison and McComb to finish as runner-up.

Other participants in the tournament included Crestview and South Adams, Indiana.

The Fricker’s Lady Knight Invitational All Tourney team includes Makenna Babb and Loryn Huffman from McComb; Emily Annesser and Jordan Alt from Ottawa-Glandorf; and Kaeleigh Stang and Meghan Hedrick of St. Paul. Halle Schoen of St. Paul was named tournament MVP.

Game Scores:

Round 1

Marion Local defeats Crestview, 25-20; 25-20

McComb defeats South Adams, 25-13; 25-21

St. Paul defeats Celina, 25-15; 25-11

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Edison, 25-18; 25-16

Round 2

St. Paul defeats Marion Local, 25-20; 13-25; 25-20

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats McComb, 25-20; 25-22

Celina defeats Crestview 25-22; 25-12

South Adams defeats Edison, 23-25; 27-25; 25-17

Round 3

McComb defeats Marion Local, 25-11; 25-17

Celina defeats South Adams, 25-21; 25-20

Edison defeats Crestview, 25-18; 25-22

Championship