Join with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in supporting and remembering local military personnel this upcoming Christmas season.

The congregation of St. Mark’s is partnering with the USO and Thrivent Financial in sending Christmas cards to military personnel overseas, as well as to those recovering in military hospitals here and abroad.

Cards will be provided for area residents’ signatures or they can bring in cards of their own.

Those bringing in cards are asked to not seal the cards in their envelopes. Instructions will be provided at the card table, available at the Jefferson Street entrance to the church Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or the first three Saturdays in November, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The church is located at the corner of Sycamore and Washington streets in Van Wert.

For more information, call Alicia Hickerson at 419.771.0795 or the church office at 419.238.6336.