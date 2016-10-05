Van Wert independent news

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating an incident at 304 S. Adams St. in Middle Point this afternoon after executing search warrants Wednesday morning at that residence and several rural areas of the county.

“My office executed a search warrant at 304 S. Adams St.; also executed search warrants at some other locations in the county,” Sheriff Riggenbach said. “These search warrants are in support of Van Wert City Police Department in support of an investigation they have currently going.”

The sheriff said he had no other information as of early Wednesday afternoon, while calls to city police resulted in referrals back to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s department has set-up a mobile command center at the South Adams Street residence, while crime scene investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were also seeking evidence at the Middle Point house.

Middle Point Road is also closed off prior to the 300 block of South Adams Street.

In addition, a Middle Point resident told the independent that young boys waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning heard what they thought were gunshots at that time in the eastern Van Wert County village.

Some reports also stated that a body was found at the house, but Sheriff Riggenbach said the coroner was not called to the residence, seemingly refuting that rumor.

The sheriff said he would release more information when appropriate.