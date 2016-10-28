Sharon R. Scott, 71, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2016, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born April 12, 1945, in Van Wert, the daughter of Ralph E. and Romine (Bayles) Feasby, who both preceded her in death. On July 3, 1962, she married Bernerd Scott, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Judy (Michael) Reiter of Vine Grove, Kentucky, and David B. (Debora) Scott of Van Wert; four sisters, Anna (Danny) Dunlap of Van Wert, Penny Tyler of Rockford, Nancy Riley of Celina, and Debbie (Dave) Keuneke of Rockford; three grandchildren, David (Gina Groves-Pavel) Pavel of Kentucky, Scott Pavel of Tennessee, and Steven Reiter of Pennsylvania; a great-grandchild, Shelby King; five stepgrandchildren, Katie (Adam) Nuir of Antwerp, Kody McCague of Van Wert, Sabrina Gergely of Van Wert, and Dezy and James Groves of Kentucky; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Olivander, Makenzie, Madison, and Cullen; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Bruce Feasby; and one brother-in-law, Cliff “Butch” Tyler Jr., also preceded her in death.

Sharon worked most of her life in the retail industry and retired as a processor from Walmart after 20 years of service. In addition to being an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Sharon enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and following Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. and NASCAR. She loved tending her roses and keeping up to date on her family and friends on Facebook.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, October 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: National Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.