Three students from the middle school and high school classes of LifeLinks Community School helped out at a recent Community Health Professionals salad buffet. The boys bused tables, assisted people with their trays, and refilled drinks. This was the first time LifeLinks has helped with this fundraiser and, from all the good compliments about these boys’ work, they’re sure to be asked to help again. Shown are (from the left) Thomas Murphy, Jayden Michaels, and Justin Roberts. (LifeLinks photo)