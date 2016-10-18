Ronald “Pops” Kinnicutt, 60, of Rockford, and formerly of Celina, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2016, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 18, 1956, in Wellsville, New York, the son of Donald and Cora (Jackson) Kinnicutt, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his life partner, Brenda Litteral of Rockford; two sons, Ronald Kinnicutt Jr. of Rockford and Ben (Kristy) Kinnicutt of Celina; a niece, Kambry Stockdale of Rockford; two stepsons, Robert Litteral of North Carolina and Jeff (Suzann) Litteral of Celina; three brothers, Gary Kinnicutt of Scio, New York, George (Brenda) Kinnicutt of California, and David Kinnicutt of Wellsville, New York; one sister, Linda Maxwell of Wellsville, New York; and seven grandchildren.

An infant daughter, Dimetra; and one brother, Terry, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating.

Visitation for family members starts at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with both friends and family visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Association of Mercer County in Celina, or Grand Lake Hospice of St. Marys.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.