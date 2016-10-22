Ronald E. Young Sr., 83, of Fort Jennings, passed away Friday, October 21, 2016, at his residence.

He was the son of Eugene and Margaret Young, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Donald Young of Delphos; three daughters, Deb Young of Fort Jennings, and Karen (Kevin) Sendelbach and Barb (Mike) Coil, both of Delphos; two sisters, Sharon Bowser of Pennsylvania and Darlene Trentman of Glandorf; the mother of his children, Ruby Rice Allemeier of Delphos; five grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A son, Ronald Young Jr.; and an infant daughter, Sharon Kay Young, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor David Howell officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

