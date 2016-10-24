Robert Eugene “Bob” Waldron, 82, of Celina, and formerly of Rockford, passed away early Saturday morning, October 22, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where he had been a patient the past week.

He was born September 24, 1934, in Van Wert, the son of Adrian and Ruth (Pool) Waldron, who both preceded him in death. On August 29, 1954, he married the former Marjorie Bolenbaugh, who survives in Celina.

Other survivors include six children, Gregory of Decatur, Indiana, Curt, Todd, and Vince of Celina, Vance (Jenni) Waldron of St. Marys, and Debra Waldron of Celina; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Richard (Teresita) Waldron of Humble, Texas, and Tom (Rosemary) Waldron of Sebring, Florida; two sisters, Mitzi Orr of Sycamore, Tennessee, and Lorrie (Billy) Joule of Auburndale, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Carole Doner and Jean (Thomas) Metzger, both of Van Wert; and a brother-in-law, Jack (Sharon) Bolenbaugh of Van Wert.

A great-grandchild, Wesley; and one brother-in-law, Ron Doner, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at St. Peter’s Church in New Bremen, with Pastor Ed Reinhardt officiating.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.