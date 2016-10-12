Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Elementary School Wellness Committee met to finalize this year’s version of its annual Turkey Trot.

This is the culminating event to their highly successful after-school Roadrunners Club. This year’s club has had as many as 160 third- through sixth-graders participating in activities that promote whole body wellness and activity.

The Turkey Trot will be held Saturday, November 5, beginning with a free-will donation breakfast of burrito station/oatmeal and toppings/yogurt parfaits/and smoothie samples from 8-11 a.m. The 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 9:30 a.m., while the committee decided to again ask participants to bring a canned good as their “entry fee”.

The morning will conclude with the VWES Robotics Team giving a demonstration of its robots at 10:30 a.m. Van Wert County Hospital is a partner in the event.