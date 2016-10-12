LACY ALLEN/for the Van Wert independent

Directors Dan Bulau and Amy Schoppell of Offstage Productions have comedy gold in this year’s production of Drinking Habits by Tom Smith.

The sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent have a problem … and it’s enough to drive one to drink.

A declaration has been made that any convent not “of consequence” will be closed, so the sisters take matters into their own hands to protect the place they call home … even if it’s just three … or six of them.

Cunning Sister Augusta (Mary Yackey) and Confessional Sister Philamena (Kecia Pontius) have devised a plan to secretly sell wine instead of grape juice to make their convent more profitable, even if it means dragging innocent groundskeeper George (Daniel Sanderson) into their scheme.

But someone’s wine has just won a half million-dollar prize, spurring reporters Paul and Sally (Matt Krol and Amy McConn) to the steps of the convent in search of the mysterious winner. As Paul and Sally go undercover as Father Paul and Sister Mary Mary, things get even more twisted with news that not only will there be a new arrival at the convent, but that the Cardinal is sending spies around to infiltrate and determine what convents will be closed.

With the arrival of Sister Mary Catherine (Kelly Smith), even the level-headed Father Chenille (Steve Bricker) is doubting the intentions of all the new arrivals.

With a Mother Superior (a perfectly stern Jewell Kurtz) who is against drinking — so much so that even the word is banned at the convent — and the threat of closure looming over their heads, the sisters of the convent will do just about anything to keep the doors open … even if it means covering up their own “sins” with a little lie.

As the lies get bigger, the cover-ups bolder, it’s hard to tell who’s who in this twisted tale of mistaken identities, speculated spies, and behind-the-scene secrets. Can the girls keep the cork in their secret, or is their cover and livelihood blown?

Come See for yourself!

Plan to attend one of their performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 14-16, and Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 12:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees, at the Van Wert County Senior Center, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert). A buffet-style meal provided by Romer’s Catering from St. Henry will be served starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, followed by the show at 8 p.m., while the meal with be served at 1 p.m. for Sunday matinees, followed by the show at 2 p.m. Cost of the dinner and show are only $28.