VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers’ Association will next meet at noon Friday, October 14, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive.

Cost of the luncheon is $11 per person and includes a cup of chicken noodle soup, half a turkey/cheese sandwich on ciabatta bread with lettuce and tomato, Jello salad, and pie, plus beverage.

Reservations are needed by Tuesday, October 11. RSVP Jean Minnig by calling 419.238.9529 with the names of attendees and the number of reservations.

The program guest speaker will be Nancy Eberle, the site-based coordinator for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Auglaize, Mercer, and Van Wert Counties. Eberle will share information about the organization’s mentoring programs and volunteer opportunities.

The Transitional Living Unit housed at the YWCA is in need of the following items: glass cleaner, floor cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, and copy printer paper. These items will be collected on its behalf at this meeting. Also, donations will be accepted for Habitat for Humanity workers’ food needs, as they begin their construction efforts soon.

Annual dues for both the state (ORTA) and local levels can be paid at this meeting, a total of $40.