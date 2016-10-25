Submitted information

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to help stock the shelves before the busy holiday season.

Many regular donors delay giving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day because of holiday activities. This often causes a drop in donated blood available for patients. Therefore, more donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help ensure the blood supply is sufficient through the winter months.

For blood donor Katie Osorio, giving a little bit of time is worth it because she’s giving someone a chance at life. “Someone’s mother, brother, sister, father or the love of someone’s life has been given back to their loved ones all because I gave something that I could. It takes so little from me and gives a world back to another.”

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 800.733.2767. Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Paulding County

Tuesday, November 22, from 2-7 p.m., at Paulding Church of the Nazarene, 210 Dooley Drive in Paulding.

Van Wert County

Friday, November 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Moose Lodge 1320, 740 W. Ervin Road in Van Wert.