Robin A. Stickler, Deborah L. Stickler, and Thomas M. Riggenbach to Wells Fargo Bank, portion of section 3, Willshire Township.

Ellen J. Workman and Ellen Workman by sheriff to NYMT Loan Trust 2014-RPI, inlot 1745, Van Wert.

Deborah N. Howell and Robert L. Howell Jr. by sheriff to Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-OPT2, lot 6-36, portion of lot 6-37, Van Wert subdivision.

William R. Koontz by sheriff to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, inlot 1859, Van Wert.

Charles E. Webster and Charles Webster to Mason C. Webster, outlot 7-1, Scott.

Glen Schroeder Properties LLC to Baldea Enterprises LLC, inlot 1770, Van Wert.

Michael E. Byer and Michael L. Byer to 219 Investments LLC, portion of inlot 45, Willshire.

Michael D. Dowdy to Kimberly D. Dowdy, inlots 2551, 2552, Van Wert.

Selene Finance LP to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, outlot 6-1, Ohio City.

Dana L. good enough and Sandra S. Goodenough to Brian Goodenough, portion of section 25, Union Township.

Robert E. Noll and Bonita H. Noll to Ricky L. Schaffer and Lisa R. Shaffer, portion of inlots 140, 141, Willshire.

Estate of David L. Baer to Anita L. Baer, portion of section 32, Ridge Township (J L Presler subdivision lot 4).

John P. Lehmkuhle and Stephanie L. Lehmkuhle to David A. Allmandinger and Mary K. Allmandinger, portion of section 10, Liberty Township.

Estate of Carl O’Daffer, estate of Dorothy L. O’Daffer to Jean A. O’Daffer, inlot 103, portion of inlot 108, Middle Point.

Ralph E. Brumbaugh, Marvin H. Brumbaugh, Phyllis J. Brumbaugh, Mary M. Brumbaugh, Ralph E. Brumbaugh Partner, and Marvin H. Brumbaugh Partner to Gabriel M. Tamplin, inlots 3786, 3787, 3788, 3789, 3790, 3791, Van Wert.

John Murphy and Christina Murphy to Joseph Brent Agler, inlot 1181, Van Wert.

Stephen A. Williams and Sandra K. Williams to Marvin J. Woodruff and Patricia S. Woodruff, lot 39-1, Van Wert subdivision.

James L. Davis and Denise E. Davis to Shana Brincefield, inlot 2283, Van Wert.

Estate of Mary L. Gould to Kevin R. Gould, Bradley L. Gould, and Shuana E. Winton, inlot 131, Willshire.

Estate of Anna V. Hook and estate of Anna Hook by sheriff to Timothy D. Moody, inlot 195, portion of inlot 196, Ohio City.

Nathan K. Long, Ashley N. Long, and Nat K. Long to Elaine M. Myers, portion of section 29, Tully Township.

Jardine e. A. Mengerink, Geraldine E. A. Mengerink, and Geraldine Mengerink to Cindy L. McDougall, lot 67-6, Van Wert subdivision.

Estate of Richard K. Eleyet to Patricia Sue Eleyet, portion of section 28, Pleasant Township.

Douglas N. Holman, Donna J. Holman, and estate of Douglas N. Holman by sheriff to First Federal Bank, portion of section 10, Pleasant Township.

GSAMP Trust 2004-WF Mortgage Pass-Through to Van Wert Memorials LLC, portion of section 15, Liberty Township.

Kenneth E. Foehl Living Trust and Robin A. Foehl Living Trust to Kenneth E. Foehl and Robin A. Foehl, portion of inlot 111, Wren, portion of section 5, Willshire Township.

Kenneth E. Foehl Living Trust and Robin A. Foehl Living Trust to Foehl Family Trust, portion of section 2, Harrison Township, portion of section 33, Tully Township.

Beverly J. Cross McNeal and Beverly J. Cross-McNeal to Clime St. LLC, inlot 423, Delphos.

Jackie L. Tracey to Amy Terrell, inlot 201, Convoy.

Rhonda R. Jones to Ashley Mae Johnson, portion of inlot 2656, Van Wert.

Estate of Frank R. Schooner to Lois A. Schooner, portion of section 18, Hoaglin Township.

David B. Ashbaugh and Patti A. Ashbaugh to Ashbaugh Irrevocable Heritage Trust, inlots 445, 446, Convoy.