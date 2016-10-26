Print for later

Estate of Frances A. Imler to Kermit Eugene Imler and Kermit E. Imler, portion of section 8, Union Township.

Kevin K. Hirschy and Annette M. Hirschy to KevinK. Hivschy and Annette M. Hirschy, portion of section 5, Liberty Township.

C & E Wannemacher Properties LLC to WTACB Investments LLC, portion of inlot 176, Delphos.

Pamela S. Strawser and Pam Strawser to Clay A. Strawser and Clay Strawser, inlots 35, 36, outlets 2, 9, 39, Scott.

CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to Lauren T. Calvert, lot 295-2, Van Wert subdivision.

Richard S. Lininger, Beth Ann Lininger, Gary L. Lininger, and Carol S. Lininger to Charles A. White, inlot 4477, Van Wert.

Max D. Prichard and Margaret E. Prichard to Emmett E. Gehres and Cheryl P. Keysor-Gehres, lots 338, 179-1, 180, 181, Van Wert, lots 782, 783, 784, Van Wert. (Unit 6 Dull Lumber Condominium.)

Richard J. Roberts and Danielle L. Roberts by sheriff to Amy Johns, lot 273-1, Van Wert subdivision.

Brian Keith Bowers and Stephanie S. Bowers by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, inlot 1230, Van Wert.

Jeremy Dietrich and Jeremy W. Dietrich by sheriff to Anthony Shallabarger and Elizabeth Shallabarger, portion of section 16, Willshire Township.

Christopher J. Miller and Christopher John Miller by sheriff to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, GFT Mortgage Loan Trust 2015-GFT1, portion of inlot 1553, Van Wert.

Leroy Permann Revocable Trust to Leroy Permann, portion of section 6, Jackson Township.

Estate of Robert S. Wood to Jill K. Wood, lot 90-7, Van Wert subdivision.

Jill K. Wood to Stephen B. Tobias, lot 90-7, Van Wert subdivision.

Stephen M. Wood and Valerie S. Wood to Brent L. Calvert, portion of section 26, Tully Township.

Brandon R. Baldwin to Clarissa Baldwin and Clarissa Dull, lot 14-2, Van Wert subdivision.

John L. Riley and Jacqueline L. Riley to John L. Riley and Jacqueline L. Riley, inlot 1716, Van Wert.

Helen I. Dillon to Jason Schaffner and Linda Schaffner, inlots 163, 164, Middle Point.

Elaine Barnhart-Baird and Lawrence Baird to George R. Mitchell and Dawn M. Mitchell, portion of section 24, Union Township (lot 6 Barnhart’s Division).

Estate of Helen Richardson to Marshall A. Dempsey and Trena M. Dempsey, inlot 2992, Van Wert.

JPMorgan Chase Bank to Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc., inlot 473, Delphos.