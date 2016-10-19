Tell a friend

Print for later

Tweet about it

Share via MySpace

Recommend on Facebook

Digg this post

Joshua W. Caldwell, Joy B. Caldwell, and Joy B. Smith to Steven F. Kowalski, portion of section 30, Union Township.

Estate of Mildred Longstreth to Vickie E. Ebel, Deborah J. Kerbel, Douglas M. Longstreth, Kevin L. Longstreth, and Jami J. Pontsler, inlot 2964, portion of inlot 2965, Van Wert.

Ralph W. Theis and Ella R. Theis to Pudgy LLC, inlot 430, Delphos.

Estate of Gary D. Cooper to Gary D. Cooper Living Trust, portion of section 35, Pleasant Township (lot 2 Peggy-Lou subdivision).

Linda Sue Glander to Greg Allen Glander, Bruce Glen Glander, Nancy Ann Barbeau, and Nancy Ann Gallet, portion of inlot 1189, Van Wert.

Estate of Dennis F. Glass to Ruth A. Glass, inlots 63, 64, Scott.

Estate of Gary J. Knott to Margie M. Knott, portion of section 34, Ridge Township.

Diane A. Brown, Diane A. Girardot, Kurt Girardot, and Kurt W. Girardot to Kelsie Marisa Preston, lot 1-4, Middle Point subdivision, inlot 337, Middle Point.

Jeffrey M. Ebel and Diann L. Ebel to Jeffrey M. Ebel and Diann L. Ebel, portion of section 1, Jackson Township.

Estate of Karen R. King to Douglas C. King, inlot 3152, Van Wert.

James A Dibert and Deborah H. Dibert to James A. Dibert and Deborah H. Dibert, inlot 3542, Van Wert, portion of section 18, York Township.

David E. Myers and Rosewitha I. Myers to Brian Antus, portion of section 12, Willshire Township.

Estate of Gary P. Schwinnen to Susanne M. Schwinnen, portion of section 9, Jennings Township.

Chris A. Vorst, Cheryl Vorst Dop, Lisa Vorst Evaristo, Marcia Vorst Rodeheffer, Jonathan E. Barnes, Samantha N. Goodberg, Sandra Vorst, Barry Dop, Roberto Evaristo, Lisa M.V. Evaristo, Craig Rodeheffer, Kathleen Barnes, Jonathan Goodberg, and Samantha Goodberg to Lake Cactee LLC, portion of section 18, Washington Township.

Greg Allen Glander, Nancy Ann Gallet, and Nancy Ann Glander to Blace Glen Glander, portion of inlot 1189, Van Wert.