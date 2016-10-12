Tell a friend

Diane A. Girardot and Penn Central Transportation Company to Diane A. Girardot and Penn Central Transportation Company, inlot 337, Middle Point.

Jeffrey N. Ricker and Bethanie Ricker to Daphne Schnipke, portion of section 26, Ridge Township.

Estate of James C. Geething to Rick C. Geething, lot 6-32, Van Wert subdivision.

Michael B. Keysor and Kelly S. Keysor to Castle Rentals & Properties LLC, inlot 2497, Van Wert.

David Sterling to Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc, inlot 2700, Van Wert.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Phil Fleming, inlot 3372, Van Wert.

Estate of Donnabelle Ann Clark to estate of Donnabelle Ann Clark, outlot 8-1, Scott.

Sandra L. Burk, Richard Clark, Patricia J. Longwell, Joseph L. Burk, Ronald Longwell, and Richard A. Clark to Johnathan Murphy Sr. and Christina Murphy, outlot 8-1, Scott.

Douglas C. Edelbrock and Kaitlyn R. Edelbrock to Joseph E. Plas and Teresa H. Plas, inlot 3718, Van Wert.

Gaylor W. Shutt to Richard M. Haas and Louise M. Haas, inlot 4281, Van Wert.

Jody Odenweller, Jody A. Odenweller, Mark Calvelage, and Bruce Odenweller to Chuck Oeder Inc., portion of inlots 644, 645, 646, Delphos.

KMC Acquisitions Group LLC to CQT Kennedy LLC, lot 438, Van Wert subdivision.

William W. Turner and Bessie Turner to Brian J. Altenburger and Michele L. Altenburger, inlot 759, Delphos.

Brett O. Krick and Annette Krick to Ashton Duer and Courtney Duer, inlot 193, Convoy.

Estate of Dwight E. Hitchcock to Debra Lynn Hitchcock, portion of inlot 3167, Van Wert.

Julianne K. Siefker to Thomas D. Siefker, lot 45-1, Delphos subdivision.

Thomas D. Siefker and Julianne K. Siefker to 28 Homestead LLC, lot 45-1, Delphos subdivision.

Kyle A. Hammons and Ebany Hammans to Linda S. Freeman, inlot 86, Convoy.

Richard L. Edgell, Richard Edgell, Rhonda J. Edgell, and Rhonda Edgell to Mathew W. Kashner and Casey M. Kashner, lots 343, 166, Willshire.

Susan C. Welker, Robert E. Coleman, and Diane Coleman to William C. Sneed, inlot 3353, portion of inlot 3352, Van Wert.

Verne C. Bartz Trust Agreement and Marilyn Sue Bartz Trust Agreement to Joan Kathleen Bartz, inlot 2986, Van Wert.

Estate of Carl L. Lape to Margaret R. Lape, portion of section 33, Ridge Township.

James E. Price, Sue Lynn Price, Jerry R. Price, Colette D. Price, Janel F. Schlatter, and Elias J. Schlatter to Jordan M. Gross and Kate M. Gross, inlot 718, Van Wert.