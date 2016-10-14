VW independent/submitted information

The Read & Review Book Club of First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, will meet Thursday, November 3, at noon in the Fellowship Hall.

The book Seabiscuit, by Laura Hillenbrand, will be moderated by Connie Weber. Local residents are welcome to bring a sack lunch, while desserts will be provided by Bev Fortney. A $2.50 donation will be accepted, and will go to mission projects. All are welcome to attend.