Ray Copus, 74, a lifelong resident of Delphos, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2016, at his daughter’s residence surrounded by family members.

He was born August 12, 1942, in Delphos, the son of Howard and Laura (McCormick) Copus, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Matthew (Cassie) Copus of Nelsonville; one daughter, Laurie (Michael) Zugay of Rye, New York; a brother, the Rev. George (Lucille) Copus of Marion; three grandchildren; and a nephew.

A niece, Angela Copus, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 24, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials:

