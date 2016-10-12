SCOTT TRUXELL/Van Wert independent sports

Along with a lengthy list of other accomplishments, standout golfer Joshah Rager is Lincolnview High School’s only two-time state qualifier.

Rager, a senior, will compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III State Golf Tournament this Friday and Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

Last season, Rager finished sixth in the state while playing at the Ohio State University Scarlet and Gray Courses in Columbus.

The two-time NWC player of the year qualified for a return trip to state by shooting a 78 during last week’s district competition at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

While this year’s state venue is different for Rager, it’s not an unfamiliar course to him.

“I was actually fortunate enough to go down there and play a couple of weekends ago,” Rager said. “I really like the course, it’s in very nice shape and I should be able to go down there and play pretty well.”

Rager also acknowledged that while he has some experience playing at NorthStar, there will be challenges.

“There are some tricky spots around the course that you want to try to avoid,” Rager said.

While preparing to head to central Ohio and compete on a tough course against other top golfers from different parts of the state, Rager said his biggest strength is his short game.

“I work on that every day, I put a lot of time into it, and that’s the one part of my game that I’m really comfortable with and can rely on day in and day out,” Rager said.

“Overall, my game’s in pretty good shape for this weekend, so I’m excited,” he added.

Rager is coached by Daryl Dowdy, and is the son of Gary and Julie Rager of Van Wert. After graduation, he plans to attend North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina to study business and play collegiate golf.

Joshah Rager’s accomplishments:

2016

23 times medalist for the season

NWC 1st team

NWC Player of the Year

District Qualifier

Northwest District All-Star Team

Northwest District 1st Team nominee

State Qualifier

Career