VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that Purmort Brothers Insurance will be having a tailgate party today prior to the Ohio State Buckeyes’ game against Indiana University. The party will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the company’s parking lot.

Featured will be “Fluff vs. Ruff,” an event conducted by the Van Wert County Humane Society in the parking lot, corner of Crawford and Jefferson streets in Van Wert.