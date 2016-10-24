Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is encouraging Ohioans to practice energy efficiency and conservation.

Ohioans rely on energy such as electricity and natural gas to run their homes on a daily basis. By practicing energy conservation, Ohio residents can develop habits to reduce energy usage and save on utility bills. Whether Ohioans own or rent their homes, they can save on the energy they use every day by practicing these energy efficiency and conservation tips:

Set thermostats as low as appropriate to maintain health and comfort.

Save energy by turning off lights and appliances when you leave a room.

Use compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) or LED bulbs.

Keep doors and windows closed as much as possible. This includes overhead doors on attached garages.

Seal off unheated, unused rooms.

Look for furnaces and other appliances that are ENERGY STAR® approved.

Set the water heater thermostat to the warm setting, or 120 degrees. Those who are going to be away from home should turn the thermostat down even more. This will avoid using energy to reheat the same water while they are not home.

Home computers can use a considerable amount of electricity. To save energy, turn them off while they’re not being used.

Take extreme care when using space heaters. Make sure they are placed away from combustible materials and, if necessary, properly vented to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Check with local energy utilities for available energy efficiency programs and incentives.

For more information on conserving energy in the home or for any utility-related concern, visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov or call the PUCO Call Center at 800.686.7826.