Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) CEO George Carter had the great honor of escorting three veterans to lay the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., September 22. Carter was asked to do so, after Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op Employees raised more than $160,000 for the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight Chapter, which also serves Northwest Ohio. To see pictures of the September 22 Honor Flight, visit www.PPEC.coop. With the funds raised, PPEC was able to sponsor two whole flights. The next flight will be October 12. (photo submitted)