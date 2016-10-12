By Hope Wallace

There is still time to check out the 39th Annual Photography Exhibit. Many of the photos are for sale.

Our Halloween event Mausoleum Masquerade tickets are still available for general seating! Get yours now! Electro-swing DJ Vourteque is returning and bringing performing friends. Joining him will be Pyroscope and a new act from Dayton convening to celebrate the un-dead. Judged costume contest, freakish food, cash bar, music, dancing, raffles, door prizes and all around bizarre good times. October 29, 7 p.m. – midnight (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) We’ll be waiting for you.

Artists and Photographers, the next exhibit to prepare for will be the Wassenberg Artist Member Exhibit & Sale just in time for holiday shopping season! Call for entries are lined up and ready to head out the door. This is an all-out make-stuff type of sale and all work is accepted, all you have to do is join the Wassenberg Art Center (if you haven’t already). We have a juror determine awards. Art check-in is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 12, and 13 from 1–5 p.m. An entry form with complete details will be mailed to members shortly and will be available on our website soon as well. We hope to see you and your work for this fun annual tradition.

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques is an ongoing class held on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. – noon. You can jump in anytime. Per month: $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Free. Thursdays 6 – 9 p.m. Ongoing. Cash bar. Halloween decoration will go into full throttle on September 29. Join in on the party!

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. Cost $40/month for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45/month for regular price during the regular school year. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

NEW! Drawing Basic Anatomy: November 9, 16, 21, 29 from 6 – 8 p.m. Recommended ages: 15 and up. Instructor: Matt Temple. Matt holds a degree in computer animation and multimedia from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Defiance College. He has been a frequent instructor at the Wassenberg Art Center and also serves as the office manager there. Matt’s work has been selected consistently in many area exhibits and competitions and he has a strong command of rendering human anatomy. Persons with any skill level will feel at home in this class. Cost: WAC members $40 and regular price is $45.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.