Van Wert independent/submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 15.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.22 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 20.1 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.3 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on October 3 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.41 per gallon in 2015, $3.21 per gallon in 2014, $3.27 per gallon in 2013, $3.68 per gallon in 2012, and $3.18 per gallon in 2011.

“Gasoline prices quickly reacted to news last week that OPEC had come to a decision regarding cutting back oil production,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Oil prices surged on the news, which fueled gas prices to jump as well, but several days after the news broke, there’s reason to doubt OPEC’s sincerity of a possible production cut.

“In addition, Hurricane Matthew is a major storm worth monitoring as it heads for the East Coast — perhaps to areas affected by the Colonial Pipeline outage last month,” DeHaan added. “Should fuel availability and power outages arise from Matthew, GasBuddy stands ready to activate our Gasoline Availability Tracker.”