topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016

ohio-118-wren-landeck-crash-10-21-16-car

An accident that occurred Friday at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren-Landeck Road remains under investigation, with little information available at this point. The accident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, involved a car (above) and a semi tractor-trailer rig (below).  No injuries were reported, although there was heavy front-end damage to the car, and the semi overturned following the collision. photos by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent

ohio-118-wren-landeck-crash-10-21-16-semi

POSTED: 10/22/16 at 7:48 am. FILED UNDER: News