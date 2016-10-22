An accident that occurred Friday at the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren-Landeck Road remains under investigation, with little information available at this point. The accident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, involved a car (above) and a semi tractor-trailer rig (below). No injuries were reported, although there was heavy front-end damage to the car, and the semi overturned following the collision. photos by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent