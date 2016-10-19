Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Nurses Association “Hit the Road” for the 16th time on a trip to Michigan City, Indiana, on October 12. Thirty-eight nurses and two friends participated.

While traveling to and from its destination, the group viewed DVDs on “The Past, The Present and The Future in Our Health Profession”. The group learned about the Science of Fat, the Heroin Epidemic, Myths and Lies concerning common health issues, Stem Cell Research, Compassion in Medicine today and, lastly, the Healing Capabilities of Laughter.

The group then had the opportunity to shop at the Lighthouse Outlet Mall and/or enjoy some time at the Blue Chip Casino. The bus trip funds help to award three nursing scholarships each May. The arrangements were made through the YWCA Travel Department. A big thanks for to Rosemary Foreman, RN, and nursing association member, for being the escort for the YWCA.

Thanks to all members for gracious raffle donations.

Those traveling included Wendy Baumle, Sue Beining, Kathleen Bodiker, Jan Borg, Karen Brown, Leigh Carey, Cindy Cook, Brenda Edwards. Candi Elliott, Tammy Etzkorn, Robin Feicht, Karla Fent, Rosemary Foreman, Diane Font, Leah Gordon, Ann Helm, Cyndi Hesseling, Karen Hoersten, Barb Hoffman, and Mary Howard.

Also attending were Jenni Kennedy, Carolyn Kesler, Janet Knippen, Barb Laing, Sandra Lauck, Joan Long, Jean Ludwig, Phyllis Matthews, Jayne Morris, Dian Peters, Lisa Rodman, Reesa Rohrs, Kathy Schaadt, Rhonda Schulte, Janelle Sites, Lois Steyer, Susie Stripe, Carolyn Wells, and two friends: Rachel Rohrs and Jenni Stoller.