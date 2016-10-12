This week and the next, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents two concerts with special appeal for the younger audience, as well as the young at heart. Colton Dixon is a 2012 finalist on the 2012 edition of Fox’s “American Idol”. Following his appearance on “American Idol” his singing, recording, and concertizing career took off.

His appeal is with the young audience, and young Christian audience in particular; however, as I listen to his music, he has some very nice ballads and his singing voice is very, very good. His message is positive and Christ centered — something our youth can really use a lot of.

The concert begins this Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale at the box office. There may also be tickets available at the door Sunday night. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., or always one hour before the concert event begins. Doors to the music hall open at 7 p.m. typically.

The following week, on Saturday, October 22, the Niswonger welcomes a new young a cappella group called Vocalosity. The artistic producer of the show is Deke Sharon, also the creator of TV’s “Pitch Perfect” and “The Sing-Off”. I had the opportunity to meet Sharon in New York last year and I know he is thrilled with the show. It’s a fast paced production that features 10 dynamic voices he personally auditioned and selected. They sing, dance, and move to today’s chart-topping hits in their own brand new a cappella arrangements. You will hear all kinds of musical styles in their show. Even the barbershop singers of the world are excited about this concert experience. They call it the “aca-perfect” concert experience.

Now, lest you think we have forgotten or forsaken the more mature audience members, be not afraid! The very next day after Vocalosity, one of my heroes comes to the Niswonger. The good doctor will be visiting Van Wert. Doc Severinsen and his Big Band will be bringing classic songs to the stage with a female vocalist.

Doc is a fluke of musical and physical nature. At 89 years old, he is the last standing of the three comrades who ruled late night TV from the 1960s through the early 1990s. Johnny Carson was to so many, the “King of late night TV” as he hosted “The Tonight Show” with side-kick Ed McMahan and band leader Doc Severinsen. The three formed a very likeable team that entertained millions of TV viewers every week night.

Following Johnny Carson’s retirement and leaving “The Tonight Show”, Doc immediately took to the road with his music. His Big Band on “The Tonight Show” was, for many, the epitome of popular Big Band music.

Filled with some of the top musical talent in the country, and especially on the West Coast, audiences were thrilled to continue hearing the exciting music created by this powerful band of musicians.

Since the 1990s, Doc has continued performing in several different genres of music, but Big Band music is where his soaring trumpet sound has always been best known.

Now at the age of 89, Doc continues playing that powerful and melodic trumpet, surrounding himself with musicians who jump at the chance to perform with him. I’ll tell you more about Doc next week as we approach his concert in Van Wert at the Niswonger on Sunday, October 23. You can still get tickets, although they are going fast. I have trumpet friends from all over the country who are coming to Van Wert to hear Doc. You won’t want to miss him!

FINÉ.