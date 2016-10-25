The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is honored to be the recipient of a very generous contribution from the US Bank Foundation. US Bank, with local branches in Van Wert and Convoy, believes that strong communities are built upon strong foundations. To build those strong foundations, US Bank invests in innovative programs designed to serve local community needs. They add strength and vitality to their communities through the US Bank Foundation. Total US Bank annual community contribution funding reached $53 million in 2015. The Niswonger has been a recipient of annual funding from the US Bank Foundation for the past seven seasons. Pictured are local US Bank representatives Josh Gillespie, Van Wert Office, and Jane Jones, Convoy Office, along with NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman, Box Office Manager Jerry Beard, and Marketing Director Tafi Stober. (NPAC photo)