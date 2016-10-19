Van Wert High School’s National Honor Society held its new member induction banquet Sunday, October 16, at Willow Bend Country Club. National Honor Society membership is based on four pillars: Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service. New members include the following: Katie Able, Kylee Bagley, Chloe Brake, Nicole Clay, Katlyn Dickson, Michael Etter, Rebekah Fast, Erin Gemmer, Mikayla Hernandez, Briana Kesler, Hannah Krugh, Abby Lawson, Jonathan Lee, Cassidy Meyers, Camryn Nouza, Anna Reichert, Erin Richardson, Julia Springer, Steele Stabler, Madison Turnwald, Emma Verville, Austin Voors, Lexie Walker, and Selena Witten. (photo submitted)