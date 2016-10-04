Van Wert Elementary School had the first Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) volunteer, Eric McCracken, in the school on Monday. The Watch D.O.G.S. program is nationally recognized for providing positive male role-models for students throughout the day, as fathers provide additional help to teachers and enhance school security. This program has been highlighted on television and in the news as over 5,348 schools in 47 states have initiated this program. For more information on Watch D.O.G.S., visit http://www.fathers.com/watchdogs or call the VWES office at 419.238.1761. Shown are VWES Principal Kevin Gehres, Griffin McCracken, Eric McCracken, and VWES Assistant Principal Justin Krogman. (VWES photo)