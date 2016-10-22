The Van Wert High School Beta Club chapter recently held its new member induction. Beta Club is an academic organization whose motto is “let us lead by serving others”. The principles of Beta include academic achievement, service, character, and leadership. The VWHS Beta Club chapter, which welcomes 31 new members, embraces several projects throughout the year, including the recently held homecoming dance, helped sell raffle tickets at a football game with United Way, participated in Kids Against Hunger, and will be working with The Salvation Army in the near future. (VWCS photo)