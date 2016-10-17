Mildred Marcella Luersman, 92, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born March 26, 1924, in Ottoville, the daughter of Walter and Adeline (Schwertner) Wannemacher, who both preceded her in death. On August 11, 1951, she married Arnold Luersman, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include five sons, John (Elaine) Luersman and Robert (Janice) Luersman, both of Delphos, Michael (Teresa) Luersman of West Milton, Thomas (Noel) Luersman of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Leo Luersman of Delphos; a daughter, Doris (Eric) Broughton of Lima; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Helen Luersman; and one brother-in-law, Lawrence (Veronica) Luersman.

Three brothers, Ludwin, Richard, and Raymond Wannemacher, and a granddaughter, Lisa Nicole Luersman, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Scholarship Fund or Delphos Senior Citizens Center.

