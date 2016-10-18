Maxine L. Amerman passed away Thursday, July 14, 2016, at her home in League City, Texas.

A longtime resident of Van Wert, Maxine was born on September 25, 1927, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Clarence H. and Alma Opal Wallick, who both preceded her in death. On September 27, 1947, she married Edward V. Amerman, who also preceded her in death.

Other survivors include two children, Diane (Eric) Couch of Dickinson, Texas, and Mark (Sharon) Amerman of San Leon, Texas; two sisters, Joan Horney of Van Wert and Jean Weible of Defiance; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Three brothers and a sister also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Lunch will be served at noon that day at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 15482 Mendon Road in rural Van Wert County, for all friends and family to gather and reminisce. Those unable to attend the memorial service are invited to the lunch.

Preferred memorials: Kingsley United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.