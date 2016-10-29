Submitted information

Young residents at The Marsh Foundation are once again selling poinsettias for the holiday season. All proceeds from the sale will go to the campus’ Marsh Grown gardening program. The plants make beautiful decorations and/or holiday gifts.

There are three sizes available. The multi-bloom plants are available in 4.5 inches for $3.50, 6.5 inches for $8 and 8.5 inches for $15. The 4.5-inch plant is available in red, white or pink. The 6.5-inch and 8.5-inch plants are available in red, white, pink, burgundy, marble (pink and cream) or jingle bells (red with white speckles).

All proceeds will go to the Marsh Grown program for The Marsh Foundation youth residents. Orders must be placed before Wednesday, November 16, and can be picked up on Friday, December 2, from 2-4 p.m., or Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Marsh Foundation Greenhouse

To order, complete an order form found online at www.marshfoundation.org, visit The Marsh’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshFoundation or call Sherry Grone at 419.238.1695, extension 270 (click here for an order form).

Serving children and families since 1922, The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides behavioral treatment in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care, an intensive treatment program and independent living. Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to a total of 30 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster children and community members.

The mission of The Marsh Foundation is to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families. For more information about The Marsh, visit www.marshfoundation.org.