VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation is holding a public showing of its new historical documentary, The Marsh Homestead: The Historic Tour, on Sunday, October 16, beginning at 2 p.m. in The Marsh Foundation Auditorium.

The video details the amazing philanthropic influence that the George Marsh family had on the Van Wert community.

The narrator, Marsh Foundation historian Ron Bagley, highlights many unknown facts about the Marsh family and its genuine desire to help the less fortunate throughout the documentary.

“If I didn’t know this working here 29 years intimately with the program and with the students; nobody in the community would know,” Bagley said. “And when I talk with some of the employees that are now retired, they didn’t know either, because nobody told the story. And it needs to be told.”

The historic home where George Marsh and his family lived is located on the west side of The Marsh Foundation campus and will be open for tours following the video presentation from approximately 3-5 p.m. Bagley will be available as a tour guide and to answer questions. Plan to attend and discover the historical legacy and contributions the Marsh family made to the Van Wert community.

To view a trailer sneak peak of the documentary, visit The Marsh Foundation’s website at www.marshfoundation.org, or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshFoundation. Copies of the full-length video are also available for purchase online or by contacting Dawn Berryman at 419.238.1695, extension 233, or by email at dberryman@marshfoundation.org.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides behavioral treatment in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care, an intensive treatment program and independent living. Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 36 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.