Marguerite Jettinghoff, 84, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2016, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 9, 1932, in Delphos, the daughter of Alba and Flossie (Hunt) Burgess, who both preceded her in death. On September 1, 1951, she married Marion L. Jettinghoff, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include two daughters, Beth (Brent) Baker of Willshire and Barbara (Tom) Wolford of Delphos; three sons, James (Melanie) Jettinghoff of Delphos, Daniel (Marcia) Jettinghoff of Lima, and Robert (Sue) Jettinghoff of Delphos; two sisters, Marilyn Weaver of Arizona and Sara (Lloyd) Ruona of Virginia; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A sister, Dorothy McCalla, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 31, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos.

