Margret “Oma” Merschman, 82, of Delphos, passed away Friday, October 28, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born December 13, 1933, in Lauterbach, Hessen, Germany, the daughter of Hans and Barbara (Schilling) Berk, who both preceded her in death. On August 12, 1954, she married Harold J. “Sonny” Merschman, who died February 22, 2004.

Survivors include five sons, Harold (Nancy) Merschman, Tom (Kim) Merschman, Paul (Bonnie) Merschman, Dave (Lisa) Merschman, and Jim (April) Merschman, all of Delphos; a daughter, Barbara (Rick) Burgei of Delphos; one brother, Hans (Geasla) Berk of Germany; a sister-in-law, Gelinda Berk; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A brother, Ludwig Berk, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Jennings.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, October 31 and November 1, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary service will be held at 7 p.m. and a parish wake at 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation.

