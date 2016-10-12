By Danny Pawlick

The Crestview Marching Knights started off their competition season on a good note. Last Saturday they traveled to Maumee to compete against six other schools in the class C division. They earned fourth place and were only eight points away from getting third. They were also only three points away from beating the school record and received an overall rating of II. On October 15, they’ll be traveling to Marion Local to compete in their last competition for the season. “The one we just had was a lot of fun, and I hope that we can beat the school record because that would be super dope,” said senior band member Emma Saylor.

Mr. Hurst’s junior AP English class has been working over the past couple of weeks in pairs to create their own TED talks presentations. TED is a nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 110 languages. Each group of students gets to create their own topic and share the importance of it. “I like this class because we have to be confident, and we can express our own thoughts and opinions,” said Tyler White, a junior AP student.

The Scholastic Bowl team attended the annual Whiz Quiz this week on Tuesday. The Whiz Quiz is a televised tournament on Channel 44 that the top five scoring members of the team go to and compete in. “It’s definitely one of my favorite competitions,” said senior Joel Germann. “It’s fun and it’s televised and we get food there.” This is the first tournament or competition of the season for the Scholastic Bowl team.