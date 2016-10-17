Lucy Marie (Fogelsong) Brenneman, 90, of Elida, passed away peacefully Friday, October 14, 2016, surrounded by her family.

She was born December 6, 1925, in Blissfield, Michigan, the daughter of Victor and Katherine (Thompson) Fogelsong, who both preceded her in death. On August 12, 1949, she married Moses S. Brenneman, who died February 24, 1976.

Survivors include seven children, Ronald (Cindy) Brenneman of Elida, Marilyn (Michael) Hughes of Mount Crawford, Virginia, Rita (Dale) Lehman of Broadway, Virginia, Kathleen (Steve) Nussbaum of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Stanley Brenneman of Elida, Kim (Beverly) Brenneman of Elida, and Janet (Max) Troyer of Harrisonburg, Virginia; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Kohr of Toledo; a brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Roma Fogelsong; and 12 nieces and nephews.

A sister and brother-in-law, Ellen (Chuck) Neuroth, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Pike Mennonite Church in Elida, with Pastor Darwin Hartman officiating. Burial will be in Salem Mennonite Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Missionary Flights International, Lima Rescue Mission or Guiding Light of Lima.

