Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced a YMCA Halloween Dance on Friday, October 22, from 6-9 p.m.

The dance is open to the public for students in grades 4-6. The kids are welcome to dress up in their Halloween costumes, with prizes to be awarded to the best costumes. There will be a $3 admission for each child and a concession stand available, including pizza.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.