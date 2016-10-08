VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert SWCD will hold a special election for two district Board of Supervisor positions during the 67th annual meeting on Tuesday, December 6, at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

Individuals interested in running for the SWCD Board of Supervisors may stop in at the Van Wert SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive, to pick up a nomination petition form.

Potential candidates need to secure at least 10 valid signatures from residents and/or landowners from Van Wert County on the petition form. The petition needs to be submitted to the Van Wert SWCD office by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1.

Eligible candidates must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Van Wert County. The deadline will be listed on the ballot for the special election.